Gaya plumber Vikash Kumar sees ₹294cr in bank account
Imagine checking your bank app and seeing 2.94 billion rupees instead of ₹113. That's exactly what happened to Vikash Kumar, a plumber from Gaya, Bihar.
After a customer sent him 1,300 rupees, Kumar expected his usual balance but was floored when he saw crores instead.
He told local leaders on Thursday morning and then approached the police on their suggestion, saying, "I am a plumber. Such an amount in my bank account is improbable. I do not know where this money came from,"
Police probe 'sensitive financial case'
Police have launched an investigation into what they're calling a "sensitive financial case." They're looking through bank records and server logs to figure out if this was a technical glitch, banking error, or something fishier.
For now, Kumar hasn't touched the money and is just waiting for answers, along with pretty much everyone else who heard his story.