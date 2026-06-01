Gaya plumber Vikash Kumar sees ₹294cr in bank account India Jun 06, 2026

Imagine checking your bank app and seeing 2.94 billion rupees instead of ₹113. That's exactly what happened to Vikash Kumar, a plumber from Gaya, Bihar.

After a customer sent him 1,300 rupees, Kumar expected his usual balance but was floored when he saw crores instead.

He told local leaders on Thursday morning and then approached the police on their suggestion, saying, "I am a plumber. Such an amount in my bank account is improbable. I do not know where this money came from,"