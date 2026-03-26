Getting a new SIM card will soon require biometric verification
Getting a new SIM card in India is about to get a lot more secure.
The government is rolling out a Biometric Identity Verification System (BIVS) that uses your face and basic information to make sure only legitimate users get SIM cards: no more easy loopholes for fraudsters.
All telecom companies have 9 months to put this in place, as part of a bigger push to fight digital scams.
New rules will also mean faster SIM blocking
The BIVS, powered by Digital Ledger Technology, will create unique digital identities and enable telecom providers to check cross-operator SIM-issuance limits instantly during onboarding.
New rules will also mean faster SIM blocking (Authorities have been directed to explore reducing suspicious SIM-blocking time to about 2-3 hours), better AI fraud detection, and stricter limits: no more than nine SIM cards per person, and just one new SIM per day.
It's all about keeping your phone—and your data—safer.