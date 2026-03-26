Getting a new SIM card will soon require biometric verification

New rules will also mean faster SIM blocking

The BIVS, powered by Digital Ledger Technology, will create unique digital identities and enable telecom providers to check cross-operator SIM-issuance limits instantly during onboarding.

New rules will also mean faster SIM blocking (Authorities have been directed to explore reducing suspicious SIM-blocking time to about 2-3 hours), better AI fraud detection, and stricter limits: no more than nine SIM cards per person, and just one new SIM per day.

It's all about keeping your phone—and your data—safer.