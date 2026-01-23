Ghaziabad: 11-year-old boy loses life after falling into open drain
India
An 11-year-old boy named Ahil tragically died after falling into an uncovered drain while playing around 50 meters from his house in Ghaziabad's Mazra Jhundpura village.
Despite being rushed to the hospital by family and neighbors, he couldn't be saved.
The incident has left his family and the local community heartbroken and angry.
Community demands answers, officials promise action
Ahil's father, Zahid, is grieving, with locals blaming the administration for not covering the drain—even though kids often played nearby.
This isn't the first such tragedy; a five-month-old also died in a similar accident earlier this month.
In response, district officials have ordered checks on all accident-prone spots like open drains and say they're taking steps to prevent more accidents.