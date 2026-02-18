Global AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off in New Delhi
India
The Global AI Impact Summit 2026 just kicked off in New Delhi, bringing together leaders from over 110 countries to chat about how AI can make life better for everyone.
Running until February 20 at Bharat Mandapam, the event's theme—"AI for Humanity"—highlights India's focus on tech that benefits all.
PM Modi meets global leaders on summit sidelines
PM Modi is meeting with global figures like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Croatia's PM Andrej Plenkovic on the sidelines of the summit.
Netherlands PM Dick Schoof is also here, and his participation would further deepen and strengthen ties between India and the Netherlands.
The summit puts people and the planet first, aiming for tech progress that's inclusive and sustainable.