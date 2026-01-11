Goa hits 1 crore tourists in 2025—locals lead the way
Goa just crossed a huge milestone, welcoming one crore tourists in 2025!
Most of this surge came from Indian travelers, with domestic visits jumping from 6.89 million in 2017 to a massive 10 million now.
Meanwhile, foreign tourist numbers dropped by 42% since pre-pandemic days, showing international travel hasn't bounced back yet.
Charter flights and cruises see big changes
Charter flights—a winter favorite for foreign visitors—fell sharply, with only 189 flights and about 40,000 tourists this year compared to over a thousand flights and two-and-a-half lakh tourists in 2017.
Cruise tourism also flipped: most cruise passengers are now Indian, unlike before when foreigners dominated.
Even with new airport upgrades and more scheduled flights, Goa's international tourism is still finding its feet while local travel keeps booming.