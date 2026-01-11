Goa hits 1 crore tourists in 2025—locals lead the way

Charter flights and cruises see big changes

Charter flights—a winter favorite for foreign visitors—fell sharply, with only 189 flights and about 40,000 tourists this year compared to over a thousand flights and two-and-a-half lakh tourists in 2017.

Cruise tourism also flipped: most cruise passengers are now Indian, unlike before when foreigners dominated.

Even with new airport upgrades and more scheduled flights, Goa's international tourism is still finding its feet while local travel keeps booming.