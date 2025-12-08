Next Article
Goa nightclub fire: 25 lives lost in tragic club blaze
India
A late-night fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa claimed 25 lives, including tourists from Delhi and Karnataka.
The blaze broke out during a belly dance show when cold pyro effects hit the bamboo ceiling, with about 200 people inside.
Safety lapses, arrests, and support for victims
The club was running without proper permits and had narrow exits, making escape tough.
Four club managers have been arrested as authorities investigate what went wrong.
Goa's Chief Minister has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured, promising a thorough probe so this doesn't happen again.