Maoist commander Surendar Kabir, 9 others surrender in Madhya Pradesh
Ten Maoists from the Kanha-Bhoramdeo division—including top leader Surendar alias Kabir, who had a ₹77 lakh bounty—surrendered to security forces in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.
The group (six men and four women) handed over weapons like AK-47s and grenades after negotiations facilitated by a forest guard.
Their surrender follows heightened police action after the killing of Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma.
What this means for the region
This move is a big blow to the Maoist leadership in the area and is expected to strengthen counterinsurgency efforts in Madhya Pradesh.
The surrendered members received rehabilitation packages worth over ₹35 lakh each—including cash, housing, and skill training—and took part in a ceremony with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav where they laid down arms and were given copies of the Constitution.
This aligns with India's push to end Maoist violence by March 2026.