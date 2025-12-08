Maoist commander Surendar Kabir, 9 others surrender in Madhya Pradesh

What this means for the region

This move is a big blow to the Maoist leadership in the area and is expected to strengthen counterinsurgency efforts in Madhya Pradesh.

The surrendered members received rehabilitation packages worth over ₹35 lakh each—including cash, housing, and skill training—and took part in a ceremony with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav where they laid down arms and were given copies of the Constitution.

This aligns with India's push to end Maoist violence by March 2026.