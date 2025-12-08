India opens new consulate in Shanghai after 32 years

Why does this matter?

The new consulate is more than twice as large as before and brings all services—consular, commercial, cultural—under one roof for smoother support.

Set right in the busy Hongqiao-Gubei business district, it's designed to help boost trade and travel between the two countries.

With direct flights between India and Shanghai back on track, this move is all about making it easier for Indians living or working in China to get help and stay connected.