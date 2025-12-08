Goa nightclub fire: 25 lives lost, club faces serious charges
A tragic fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora village in early December took the lives of 25 people, including four tourists and 21 club staff members.
The disaster has put a spotlight on the club's lack of proper permits and licenses.
Police have now booked Chairman Saurabh Luthra and others for running the place without required licenses.
Warnings ignored, government steps in
Turns out, people had flagged concerns about the club's illegal construction and safety risks months before the fire—even leading to a demolition notice that got delayed after an appeal.
After this incident, three officials were suspended for regulatory failures.
Now, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says all similar venues will be audited to make sure rules are actually being followed going forward.