IndiGo flight delays to continue today, Delhi airport warns
What's the story
IndiGo Airlines is still grappling with massive flight disruptions on Monday, the seventh day of an unprecedented air travel crisis in India. The Delhi Airport has warned passengers of possible delays as the airline's operations are yet to return to normal. On Sunday alone, IndiGo canceled over 650 flights, and the airline has issued refunds worth ₹610 crore to affected passengers over the course of the crisis.
Operational challenges
Crisis triggered by pilot rest regulations
The operational crisis was triggered by a shortage of cockpit crew after the government enforced Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras an extension till 6:00pm on Monday to respond to show-cause notices regarding these disruptions.
Crisis management
Government intervention and airline's response
The Civil Aviation Ministry has intervened by capping airfares and directing IndiGo to expedite ticket refunds. A high-level inquiry is underway, with Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stressing that the airline is responsible for the crisis. IndiGo has processed ₹610 crore in refunds and delivered around 3,000 pieces of delayed baggage across India as of Saturday.
Passenger support
IndiGo's measures to tackle flight disruptions
IndiGo has also announced automatic refunds for canceled bookings and waived change/cancellation fees for travel between December 5-15. The airline is working to stabilize operations by December 10 amid the ongoing crisis. Major hubs like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Delhi have witnessed the most cancellations as thousands of passengers remain stranded or await refunds.