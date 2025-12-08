IndiGo canceled over 650 flights on Sunday

IndiGo flight delays to continue today, Delhi airport warns

By Snehil Singh 08:51 am Dec 08, 202508:51 am

What's the story

IndiGo Airlines is still grappling with massive flight disruptions on Monday, the seventh day of an unprecedented air travel crisis in India. The Delhi Airport has warned passengers of possible delays as the airline's operations are yet to return to normal. On Sunday alone, IndiGo canceled over 650 flights, and the airline has issued refunds worth ₹610 crore to affected passengers over the course of the crisis.