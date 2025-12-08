Goa nightclub fire: All 25 victims identified; full list released

The tragic fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa , has claimed 25 lives. The victims include 20 staff members and five tourists. The state government has now released a complete list of those who lost their lives in this incident. Among the tourists are four from Delhi: Saroj Joshi, Anita Joshi, Kamla Joshi, and Vinod Kumar, and one from Karnataka, Ishaq.

Incident details Fire breaks out during crowded event Among the staff, four were from Uttarakhand and three each from Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Nepal. The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday during a packed event at the nightclub. Eyewitnesses said panic ensued as people rushed toward the kitchen and basement, where many were trapped. Thick smoke spread rapidly, making it impossible for most to escape. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that only two victims died due to burns; the rest succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Legal action Management arrested, FIR filed against club owners In the tragedy's aftermath, four members of the nightclub's management were arrested. They include chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajveer Singhania, and gate manager Priyanshu Thakur. An FIR has been filed against club owners Saurav and Gaurav Luthra on charges including culpable homicide and operating without safety clearances. The government also suspended three senior officials for their role in allowing the club to operate since 2023, which includes the then director of the Panchayat.