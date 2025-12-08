IndiGo flight chaos: Special trains from Mumbai go empty
IndiGo canceled over 2,000 flights across India this winter, leaving a lot of people stranded right in the middle of travel season.
Railways quickly set up special trains from Mumbai to help out, but surprisingly, these trains are running with tons of empty seats—even as regular options like Vande Bharat and Rajdhani are packed.
Why should you care?
If you're traveling or planning to, this shows how unpredictable things can get—even backup plans aren't always being used.
Some passengers, like Hansif Kumar from Kolkata, are now booking 30-hour train rides just to reach their destination.
With weddings and vacations in full swing, it's a tough time for travelers.
IndiGo says things should be back on track between December 10th and 15th—until then, expect some bumps if you're heading out.