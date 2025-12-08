Pune airport delays leave flyers waiting as parking crunch hits flights India Dec 08, 2025

Pune Airport is dealing with extended waiting times and last-minute schedule changes because there just aren't enough parking bays for planes—IndiGo's operational constraints have contributed to the shortage of parking bays.

With aircraft stuck on taxiways, passengers are having to wait longer before they can even get off.

To help out, the airport has set up 200+ chairs around the terminal, giving priority seating to seniors and passengers with reduced mobility (PRMs).