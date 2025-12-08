Pune airport delays leave flyers waiting as parking crunch hits flights
Pune Airport is dealing with extended waiting times and last-minute schedule changes because there just aren't enough parking bays for planes—IndiGo's operational constraints have contributed to the shortage of parking bays.
With aircraft stuck on taxiways, passengers are having to wait longer before they can even get off.
To help out, the airport has set up 200+ chairs around the terminal, giving priority seating to seniors and passengers with reduced mobility (PRMs).
How they're handling it
Airport staff and the Airports Authority of India are pitching in with water, snacks, and medical help for stranded flyers.
Extra personnel—including CISF security—are on hand to keep things running smoothly.
IndiGo says its on-time performance is improving (now at 75%) and plans to run over 1,650 flights on December 7.
Airport director Santosh Dhoke shared that they're working closely with IndiGo to fix the parking bay issue and get operations back on track.