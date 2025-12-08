Woman arrested for throwing newborn from terrace in Ghaziabad

What led to the crime and what's happening now

During questioning, Jharna admitted she acted out of fear of telling her husband about the birth.

She had previously learned through a prenatal test that she was expecting a girl and had unsuccessfully tried to abort due to medical issues.

Police have charged her under Section 91 of the BNS for causing death immediately after birth, recorded family statements, a DNA test will be conducted, and are trying to get in touch with her husband who lives in Darbhanga.