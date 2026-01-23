Goa nightclub fire: ED cracks down after tragic blaze at popular club

What's happening now?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided eight spots in Delhi, Gurugram, and Goa as part of a money-laundering probe linked to the club.

Promoters Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are under investigation for safety violations—they fled to Thailand after the incident but were deported back and are now in police custody.

Authorities are also looking into illegal permits, land deals, bribery, and overall shady operations behind the scenes.

The tragedy has put a spotlight on how safety rules can get ignored at clubs like this.