Goa nightclub fire: ED cracks down after tragic blaze at popular club
A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa on December 6, 2025, during a dance party, killing 25 people and injuring as many as 50.
The blaze reportedly started when pyrotechnics set off bamboo and palm-leaf decorations.
Most victims got trapped and suffocated because there was only one narrow exit, making escape almost impossible.
What's happening now?
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided eight spots in Delhi, Gurugram, and Goa as part of a money-laundering probe linked to the club.
Promoters Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are under investigation for safety violations—they fled to Thailand after the incident but were deported back and are now in police custody.
Authorities are also looking into illegal permits, land deals, bribery, and overall shady operations behind the scenes.
The tragedy has put a spotlight on how safety rules can get ignored at clubs like this.