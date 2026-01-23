Goa nightclub fire: ED cracks down on club owners after tragic blaze
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is raiding spots in Goa and Delhi, investigating money laundering linked to last December's deadly fire at Birch by Romeo Lane.
The tragedy happened during a dance event, leaving 25 people dead and as many as 50 people injured.
Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who were promoters of the club, are currently in police custody.
What's happening now
The ED is searching eight places tied to the Luthra brothers—including their homes and offices—looking for signs of financial misconduct around the nightclub's operations.
After fleeing to Thailand right after the incident, both brothers were brought back to India mid-December.
They are in custody in connection with a money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, while authorities continue their investigations.