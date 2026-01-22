Goa nightclub fire: Ex-village head surrenders after deadly blaze
India
Roshan Redkar, the former head (sarpanch) of Arpora village in Goa, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Mapusa on Thursday.
This comes after his bail plea was rejected—he was booked for allegedly facilitating licenses for the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, with officials saying the licenses flouted many rules, where a tragic fire on December 6, 2025, claimed 25 lives.
What's happening now?
Redkar has been officially removed from his post and is facing serious charges related to negligence and culpable homicide.
So far, nine people have been arrested as authorities dig deeper into how safety rules were ignored at the club.
The case highlights ongoing efforts to hold those responsible for the tragedy accountable.