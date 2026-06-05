Goa now imposes ₹50L/₹75L/₹1Cr fines for illegal hill cutting
India
Goa is getting serious about protecting its hills.
Anyone caught illegally cutting them now faces steep fines: ₹50 lakh for the first offense, ₹75 lakh for the second, and a massive ₹1 crore if they get caught a third time.
The move comes after a recent Goa Town and Country Planning Board meeting led by Minister Vishwajit Rane.
Goa flying squads enforce TCP penalties
From the very first offense, violators will be penalized under the TCP Act.
Flying squads are already out looking for rule breakers, and locals are encouraged to report any shady activity.
Minister Rane also pointed out that Goa is declaring more No Development Zones to keep eco-sensitive areas safe, showing just how committed the state is to protecting its natural beauty.