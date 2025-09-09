Gold kalash worth ₹1cr stolen during Delhi Jain festival

Accused had pulled off similar theft at another event

CCTV footage showed Bhushan Verma, dressed in traditional attire to blend in with worshippers, slipping the kalash and two other gold ritual items into a bag before leaving.

Delhi Police tracked him down in Hapur with help from UP Police—using enhanced CCTV images and phone tracking.

Two associates who helped sell the loot were also arrested.

Verma had pulled off a similar theft at another Jain event earlier this August, and police are still investigating further connections.