Delhi to get zonal sewage treatment as part of new plan

Current network and future upgrades

Delhi's current network (10,720km long with 38 plants) still falls short by about 227 million gallons of treatment every day—making pollution worse.

While network coverage has jumped from 50% in 2014 to 83% today, many unauthorized colonies are still left out.

The new masterplan promises better management and upgrades so the city can keep up with growing demands and help restore the environment for everyone living here.