Delhi to get zonal sewage treatment as part of new plan
Delhi Jal Board has initiated the drafting of its Sewage Masterplan 2043, aiming to fix the city's messy sewage problems.
They're splitting Delhi into four zones, each managed by private agencies—kind of like giving each area its own expert team.
The plan's main goal is to substantially reduce untreated sewage discharge into the Yamuna River and tackle pollution head-on.
Expert teams are being hired now, with selections set for October.
Current network and future upgrades
Delhi's current network (10,720km long with 38 plants) still falls short by about 227 million gallons of treatment every day—making pollution worse.
While network coverage has jumped from 50% in 2014 to 83% today, many unauthorized colonies are still left out.
The new masterplan promises better management and upgrades so the city can keep up with growing demands and help restore the environment for everyone living here.