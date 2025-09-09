UP man kills son during drunken brawl over ancestral land
A family dispute in Prayagraj's Ahibipur village took a tragic turn when Lalji Yadav, 55, was arrested for allegedly killing his son Vinod late on Sunday night.
Police say the incident happened while Vinod was asleep.
Afterward, Lalji reportedly locked his wife and daughter in a room and wandered around with the weapon.
Case registered after complaint from Vinod's mother
The next day, the village head, Hiralal, noticed Lalji roaming outside with a blood-stained ax and tipped off the police.
Officers led by ACP Varun Kumar and SHO Keshav Verma quickly arrested him.
The conflict is believed to have started over selling their ancestral land—a disagreement that brought Vinod back from Mumbai.
Police registered a case after Vinod's mother filed a complaint, and an investigation is underway with a postmortem being conducted.