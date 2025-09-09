UP man kills son during drunken brawl over ancestral land

Case registered after complaint from Vinod's mother

The next day, the village head, Hiralal, noticed Lalji roaming outside with a blood-stained ax and tipped off the police.

Officers led by ACP Varun Kumar and SHO Keshav Verma quickly arrested him.

The conflict is believed to have started over selling their ancestral land—a disagreement that brought Vinod back from Mumbai.

Police registered a case after Vinod's mother filed a complaint, and an investigation is underway with a postmortem being conducted.