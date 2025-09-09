Prayagraj: Ganga river inches closer to flood danger mark

Evacuations underway, relief camps set up

Authorities expect water levels to keep rising for the next two days, and over 70 villages plus city neighborhoods like Kareli and Kalindipuram are under threat.

Evacuations are underway, and relief camps have been set up for more than a thousand people who had to leave their homes.

If you're in or around Prayagraj, stay updated—it's a tense situation for many families right now.