Prayagraj: Ganga river inches closer to flood danger mark
The Ganga River in Prayagraj is getting dangerously close to the flood danger mark—by Monday afternoon, it reached 84.01 meters at Phaphamau, just 72cm below the red line and still rising fast.
Heavy upstream inflow and dam releases have pushed water levels up by as much as 85cm in the past day.
The Yamuna is also swelling, with a 69cm jump at Naini.
Evacuations underway, relief camps set up
Authorities expect water levels to keep rising for the next two days, and over 70 villages plus city neighborhoods like Kareli and Kalindipuram are under threat.
Evacuations are underway, and relief camps have been set up for more than a thousand people who had to leave their homes.
If you're in or around Prayagraj, stay updated—it's a tense situation for many families right now.