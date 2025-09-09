Next Article
Maharashtra's Kunbi certificate GR sparks OBC-Maratha war
Maharashtra just issued a government resolution (GR) to grant Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, following agitation by activist Manoj Jarange Patil.
The goal? Letting Marathas access OBC reservation benefits.
But this decision has upset OBC leaders, who worry their existing quotas might get watered down.
Legal action threat, political tussle ahead
This isn't just about paperwork—it's about who gets access to jobs and education in the state.
OBC leaders from all parties are pushing back, while the government insists only those with real Kunbi proof will qualify.
Meanwhile, Jarange is threatening legal action if Marathas are blocked, and both sides seem ready for a long fight over reservation rights and political power in Maharashtra.