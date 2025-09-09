Next Article
Mann announces relief for flood victims
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann just announced a big relief package for those hit by the recent floods.
Farmers will get ₹20,000 per acre as compensation, and families who lost someone in the floods will receive ₹4 lakh.
To help ease things further, loan payments to cooperative societies and agri-banks are being paused for six months.
Mann's health issues
These decisions came right after a cabinet meeting focused on flood recovery.
The government will also assess damage to homes and livestock to provide extra help where needed.
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia praised Mann's leadership, highlighting his commitment to making sure aid reaches everyone who needs it—even while he's facing health challenges himself.