Global basmati prices soar amid flood devastation in India, Pakistan

About 600,000 acres of total crop area were impacted by floods in Indian Punjab alone, causing a 20-25% drop in output for Punjab overall, with big districts like Amritsar and Gurdaspur among the worst affected. Pakistan's main growing region has seen similar damage. Because these places supply so much of the world's aromatic rice, even a single bad season makes a difference everywhere.

Prices surge due to supply issues

Basmati prices have jumped by roughly $50 per ton—going from about $980 to over $1,030 per ton—thanks to the sudden supply crunch.

Exporters suggest that relief may not come until fresh crops arrive later this month.

With steady demand from places like the Middle East, UK, and US, it looks like high prices are here to stay for now.