Global basmati prices soar amid flood devastation in India, Pakistan
Major floods in August and September 2025 have hit basmati rice farms hard in India's Punjab and Haryana, plus Pakistan's Punjab province.
With large parts of these key regions underwater just before harvest, there are widespread concerns about an imminent shortage—and prices are climbing fast.
Since these areas produce most of the world's basmati, the impact is being felt globally.
Major drop in output
About 600,000 acres of total crop area were impacted by floods in Indian Punjab alone, causing a 20-25% drop in output for Punjab overall, with big districts like Amritsar and Gurdaspur among the worst affected.
Pakistan's main growing region has seen similar damage.
Because these places supply so much of the world's aromatic rice, even a single bad season makes a difference everywhere.
Prices surge due to supply issues
Basmati prices have jumped by roughly $50 per ton—going from about $980 to over $1,030 per ton—thanks to the sudden supply crunch.
Exporters suggest that relief may not come until fresh crops arrive later this month.
With steady demand from places like the Middle East, UK, and US, it looks like high prices are here to stay for now.