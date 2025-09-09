Next Article
34L Bihar voters could miss out on list
More than 34 lakh people in Bihar might not make it onto the voter list because they missed a key paperwork deadline.
The Election Commission let folks apply without documents until July 25, as long as they submitted everything else by August 25—but a lot of people didn't manage to get it done in time.
SC's Aadhaar ruling could help
Recent Supreme Court directions on Aadhaar admissibility could benefit voters, and with most of Bihar's population already having it, this could have made things easier.
But right now, Aadhaar isn't accepted for voter registration over citizenship concerns.
Meanwhile, state officials are hustling to help voters gather one of the required documents before the final list gets locked in.