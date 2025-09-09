Next Article
Man shot dead, ₹2 lakh looted in broad daylight
On Monday near Bhojla Chauraha in Sipri Bazar, Arvind Yadav (40) was shot and killed while heading home from the bank with his wife Sangita.
The attackers also assaulted Sangita and escaped with ₹2 lakh that had just been withdrawn from the bank.
Police suspect family feud motive behind attack
Police believe this violent attack is tied to a family dispute dating back to 2019.
Two suspects, including Rinku Yadav, are on the run, but Sangita says more than six people were involved.
Senior officers are leading the investigation as they search for those responsible.