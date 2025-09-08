India to join Russia's Zapad exercise alongside Pakistan
India is stepping up its defense game by joining two major joint exercises with Russia this September.
The first, called Zapad, runs in Russia from September 1-17, 2025, and brings together over 20 countries—including both India and Pakistan (though they're in separate groups).
India's sent a 70-member team to take part.
More on Zapad 2025
Zapad, led by Russia and Belarus, focuses on strategic deterrence and military readiness—think training with advanced systems like the Oreshnik missile and even nuclear scenarios.
Belarus's Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin says these exercises are all about staying prepared.
The final phase (September 12-16) will feature troop movements, air defense practice, and counter-sabotage ops.
Meanwhile, US-India defense partnership is also in full swing
While teaming up with Russia, India isn't slowing down its partnership with the US—the Yudh Abhyas exercise is happening in Alaska at the same time.
Up next: another big Indo-Russian drill called Indra is set for next month in India.