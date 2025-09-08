Next Article
NBCC, HUDCO ink ₹1.5 lakh crore Nagpur deal
Big moves for Nagpur!
Maharashtra just signed two major deals to kickstart 'New Nagpur' as an international business and finance center, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading the charge.
The goal: put Nagpur on the world map for startups and big companies alike.
HUDCO will fund the project
NBCC will develop 1,000 acres of high-tech infrastructure—think underground utility tunnels and a district cooling system—over the next 15 years.
Meanwhile, HUDCO is backing the project with ₹11,300 crore in funding (including money for land and roads) plus training programs to help local talent grow along with the city.