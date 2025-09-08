Ex-ECs back Gandhi in 'vote theft' row, slam CEC
Three former Election Commissioners have spoken out against the Chief Election Commissioner's demand that Rahul Gandhi submit an affidavit or apologize for his "vote theft" allegations during Bihar's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Instead, ex-ECs SY Qureshi, OP Rawat, and Ashok Lavasa say the Election Commission should actually investigate the claims rather than ask politicians to apologize.
SC intervenes, asks ECI to accept Aadhaar as ID
This clash is about more than just paperwork—it's about trust in elections.
The ex-ECs believe that serious complaints like Gandhi's deserve a real inquiry to keep public confidence high, especially with Bihar's voter list under scrutiny.
The Supreme Court has also stepped in, telling the ECI to accept Aadhaar as ID and reveal deleted voter names so people can check if they've been unfairly removed.
This debate highlights why transparency and accountability matter for democracy.