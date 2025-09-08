Jaishankar urges BRICS to address trade imbalances at virtual summit
At the recent virtual BRICS Summit, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar (standing in for PM Modi) called for fairer and more transparent global economic practices.
With leaders like China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin tuning in, Jaishankar pushed for a trading system that works for everyone—not just a few big players.
Jaishankar calls for cooperative approaches to tackle global challenges
Jaishankar highlighted India's big trade deficits with countries like China and urged BRICS nations to work together instead of raising trade barriers.
He emphasized the need for constructive and cooperative approaches to address global challenges like pandemics and conflicts, especially as US tariffs continue to affect many countries.
His message: let's build an open, dependable trade system that benefits all.