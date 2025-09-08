Ganesh Chaturthi: Record-breaking eco-friendly immersions in Pune
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad saw a record collection of over 8 lakh Ganesh idols, after a Bombay High Court order restricted immersions in rivers and mandated the use of artificial ponds.
The famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai procession wrapped up at Panchaleshwar Ghat, with the city adapting to new eco-friendly rules.
Over 6.5 lakh idols immersed in artificial ponds
This year, more than 6.5 lakh idols were immersed in artificial ponds and tanks—up by nearly 90,000 from last year.
The Pune Municipal Corporation set up hundreds of steel and concrete tanks across the city to make things easier for everyone.
Idols were reused, leftover flowers recycled
People really stepped up for the environment: almost 1.8 lakh idols were donated at collection centers for reuse, including about 30,000 eco-friendly ones.
And instead of river immersion, all collected floral waste—over 9 lakh kg—was managed responsibly, with leftover idols re-immersed safely in a quarry at Wagholi.