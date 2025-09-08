Punjab's 'Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret' policy helps farmers recover

Financial aid and health support

This policy isn't just about cleaning up fields—it's about helping people get back on their feet.

Farmers will receive ₹20,000 per acre for lost crops and ₹4 lakh will go to families who lost loved ones in the floods.

There's also support for damaged homes and a six-month extension on farm loan repayments without interest.

Plus, health teams are heading out to over 1,700 villages with vaccinations and fogging to prevent disease outbreaks after the floods—showing Punjab's leaders are serious about recovery, even with CM Mann leading from his hospital bed.