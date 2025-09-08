Next Article
Delhi lawyers end strike after police roll back remote testimony
Delhi lawyers just ended their six-day strike after police agreed to physically appear in court for depositions, instead of testifying over video calls.
The protest kicked off when a recent order (from August 13, 2025) allowed cops to testify remotely—a move lawyers felt could hurt fair trials.
Things are returning to normal
On September 4, the police officially rolled back the remote testimony rule, issuing a new directive requiring physical presence in court.
Tarun Rana from the New Delhi Bar Association said this new directive met what lawyers were asking for, so normal court work is finally back on track.
The strike had put a pause on district courts and slowed down justice in Delhi—now things are returning to normal.