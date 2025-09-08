Next Article
Odisha: Mahanadi river running high; flood risk in low-lying areas
Amid heavy rainfall, the Mahanadi River in Odisha is running high—about 5 lakh cusecs near Mundali, Cuttack.
While levels dropped a bit on Sunday, there's still a real risk of flooding in low-lying areas like Puri and Jagatsinghpur.
Floodwaters have reached villages
Floodwaters have already reached villages in Jagatsinghpur district, forcing about 50 families to evacuate.
The IMD says more heavy rain and storms are likely through September 13 due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.
With river flows staying high, both locals and officials are keeping a close eye on the situation.