Army's rescue ops in flood-hit states: PM to visit Punjab

Over 10,000 civilians rescued in Punjab alone

So far, the Army has deployed 126 rescue teams—saving over 21,500 people and giving medical aid to nearly 9,700. In hard-hit Punjab alone, around 10,000 civilians have been rescued.

In Punjab alone, Army helicopters have flown more than 250 hours for evacuations, while engineers built bridges and reinforced riverbanks to keep communities safer.

The Army's "Service Before Self" motto really shines through in these tough times.