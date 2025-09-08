Haryana rain tragedy: 12 dead, CM announces ₹4 lakh relief

e-Kshatipurti portal launched for easy reporting

The state has rolled out a ₹3.26 crore relief fund to cover urgent needs like food and shelter.

There's also a new 'e-Kshatipurti portal' so people can easily report damages—over 2.5 lakh farmers have already registered their affected land.

For damaged crops, compensation goes up to ₹15,000 per acre, while medical teams and camps are working round the clock to help communities bounce back.