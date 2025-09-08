Next Article
Haryana rain tragedy: 12 dead, CM announces ₹4 lakh relief
Severe rains in Haryana have led to house collapses, claiming at least 12 lives across Fatehabad, Bhiwani, and Kurukshetra.
The most heartbreaking was in Bhiwani's Kalinga village, where three young girls died after their roof gave way.
In response, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced ₹4 lakh support for each affected family.
e-Kshatipurti portal launched for easy reporting
The state has rolled out a ₹3.26 crore relief fund to cover urgent needs like food and shelter.
There's also a new 'e-Kshatipurti portal' so people can easily report damages—over 2.5 lakh farmers have already registered their affected land.
For damaged crops, compensation goes up to ₹15,000 per acre, while medical teams and camps are working round the clock to help communities bounce back.