Presidential polls on September 12: Electoral college, voting process explained

Radhakrishnan likely to sail through

Out of 781 electoral college members, a candidate needs at least 391 votes to win.

The NDA looks strong with support from 425 MPs plus YSRCP backing, while BRS and BJD are sitting this one out.

Radhakrishnan brings political experience as Maharashtra's Governor, while Reddy—a former Supreme Court judge known for his landmark Salwa Judum ruling—adds a legal twist to the race.