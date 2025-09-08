Next Article
Presidential polls on September 12: Electoral college, voting process explained
India is all set to pick its next Vice President on September 12, after Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down.
The contest is between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy.
Voting runs from 10am to 5pm with results expected that evening.
Radhakrishnan likely to sail through
Out of 781 electoral college members, a candidate needs at least 391 votes to win.
The NDA looks strong with support from 425 MPs plus YSRCP backing, while BRS and BJD are sitting this one out.
Radhakrishnan brings political experience as Maharashtra's Governor, while Reddy—a former Supreme Court judge known for his landmark Salwa Judum ruling—adds a legal twist to the race.