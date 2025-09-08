Nepal unrest: UP tightens border security, uses drones to monitor India Sep 08, 2025

After violent protests broke out in Nepal over a ban on 26 social media platforms, Uttar Pradesh has tightened security along the border.

The unrest in Kathmandu and other areas has led to at least 14 deaths and dozens of injuries, with curfews and army patrols now in place.

To keep things calm on the Indian side, districts like Balrampur and Bahraich are using drones and more police to monitor the situation.