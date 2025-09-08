Nepal unrest: UP tightens border security, uses drones to monitor
After violent protests broke out in Nepal over a ban on 26 social media platforms, Uttar Pradesh has tightened security along the border.
The unrest in Kathmandu and other areas has led to at least 14 deaths and dozens of injuries, with curfews and army patrols now in place.
To keep things calm on the Indian side, districts like Balrampur and Bahraich are using drones and more police to monitor the situation.
Nepal's ban on social media affecting India-Nepal ties
With social media blocked in Nepal, families who usually stay connected across the border are now stuck with pricey international calls.
This has put a strain on everyday ties between India and Nepal.
Tourism is also suffering—Indian travelers are stranded due to curfews, while UP's Bahraich district is rolling out face-recognition tech to keep routes safe as officials stay alert for any new developments.