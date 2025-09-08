IMD: Mumbai to see dry weather, moderate showers till Friday

Rainfall figures for Santacruz and Colaba

Monday started off clear—Santacruz got 11mm of rain and Colaba barely 0.6mm.

No weather warnings are out for Mumbai or the Konkan region till at least Friday, so things should stay calm.

Since June, Santacruz has seen a whopping 2,612mm of rain (that's way above normal), while Colaba is a bit behind at 1,700mm.

Even though it's drier right now, IMD expects September to bring more rain than usual—a heads-up for anyone keeping an eye on water supplies or planning outdoor plans this month.