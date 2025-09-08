IMD: Mumbai to see dry weather, moderate showers till Friday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Mumbai can expect mostly dry weather with just some moderate showers until Friday.
This is thanks to weaker monsoon systems moving through the region, after last week's scattered rains from a Bay of Bengal low-pressure area.
Rainfall figures for Santacruz and Colaba
Monday started off clear—Santacruz got 11mm of rain and Colaba barely 0.6mm.
No weather warnings are out for Mumbai or the Konkan region till at least Friday, so things should stay calm.
Since June, Santacruz has seen a whopping 2,612mm of rain (that's way above normal), while Colaba is a bit behind at 1,700mm.
Even though it's drier right now, IMD expects September to bring more rain than usual—a heads-up for anyone keeping an eye on water supplies or planning outdoor plans this month.