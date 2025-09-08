Amazon Music now creates personalized playlists for you every Monday

Amazon Music has launched a new feature, "Weekly Vibe," to enhance user experience. The innovative tool is being rolled out today for all US customers, regardless of their subscription tier. It will be available on both iOS and Android devices. The move comes as part of Amazon Music's strategy to take on Spotify 's successful AI DJ feature with its own AI-driven capabilities like playlist generation and search assistance.

User benefit AI-generated playlists based on recent listening habits The "Weekly Vibe" feature is aimed at solving a common problem faced by frequent music streamers - getting bored with the same songs after long hours of listening. Every Monday, it uses AI to create personalized playlists for users based on their recent listening habits. The playlists take into account the user's changing "musical moods" and interests, Amazon Music said in a statement.

User guide How to access your personalized 'Weekly Vibe' playlist To access the "Weekly Vibe" playlist, users need to go to the "Library" at the bottom of their screen and select "Made for You." This will take them to this week's playlist, which comes with a unique title, description, and curated songs. Each week's playlist is based on a particular theme or genre like hip-hop tracks or pop hits.