Why access to X, YouTube has been restricted in Turkey
What's the story
Leading social media platforms like X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp are facing access restrictions in Turkey. The restriction was reported by Netblocks, a global internet monitor. According to the watchdog's data, the access issues began yesterday at 8:45pm GMT (2:15am IST today) with bandwidth throttling for these platforms across multiple internet networks in the country.
Protest backdrop
Access issues coincide with call for protests
The timing of the access issues is notable as they coincide with a call for protests by the country's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP). The party had called for demonstrations after police erected barricades around its headquarters in Istanbul. However, Turkey's Access Providers Union, which enforces internet blocking decisions, has not yet commented on these access restrictions.
Platform impact
Restrictions not limited to 1 network
Netblocks's report highlights that the access restrictions are not limited to one network but span multiple ones in Turkey. The platforms affected include some of the most popular social media and communication tools used by millions across the country.