Next Article
Yellow alert issued in these Kerala districts
Heads up, Kerala!
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for six districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram—thanks to a cyclonic circulation brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
These areas could see some pretty intense rainfall (between 64.5mm and 115.5mm) in just 24 hours.
Residents advised to avoid unnecessary travel during downpours
This weather system is hovering at about 1.5km to 5.8km above sea level and is set to hit southern and central Kerala with heavy showers over the next couple of days.
Residents are advised to be cautious—keep an eye on updates, avoid unnecessary travel during downpours, and stay safe until things clear up.