Why LIC seeks rollback of retrospective GST changes

The Life Insurance Council and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are likely to write to the Ministry of Finance and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). They will seek relief from recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes that have impacted the insurance sector. The main demand is for these GST changes to be made prospective instead of retrospective.

Tax relief Insurers demand input tax credit on renewal premiums The insurers are also seeking the right to claim input tax credit (ITC) on renewal premiums. ITC is a facility that enables businesses to adjust GST paid on inputs like reinsurance and commissions against their tax liability. The benefit, which was already included in policy pricing, is now being sought by insurers as part of their demands for GST relief.

Commission exemption Commission expenses need GST exemption, say insurers The insurers are also demanding an exemption for commission expenses from GST. Currently, only reinsurance costs are exempt from taxation. However, reinsurance and commissions together account for nearly 90% of total expenses. Taxing commissions creates an inverted duty structure where tax on inputs is higher than tax on the final product, resulting in unclaimed credits and increased costs for insurers.