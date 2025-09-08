Ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant joins HCL as independent director

HCL Technologies has announced the appointment of Amitabh Kant , former CEO of NITI Aayog, as an Independent Director. The five-year term will end on September 7, 2030. The decision was approved by the company's board after a recommendation from its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Kant is a retired IAS officer of the 1980 Kerala cadre and was part of several important national initiatives like 'Make in India,' 'Startup India,' and the 'Incredible India' tourism campaign.

G20 leadership Kant's role during India's G20 presidency Kant was India's G20 Sherpa during the country's presidency of the grouping. He played a crucial role in building consensus on the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, which focused on global economic challenges, climate finance, digital public infrastructure, as well as reforms in key sectors like technology and geopolitics. HCL Tech described him as a "governance reformer" and "public policy change agent," highlighting his leadership during India's G20 presidency.

Development initiatives His transformative policies and initiatives As the CEO of NITI Aayog for six years, Kant led flagship programs such as the Aspirational Districts Programme. The UNDP praised this initiative for improving development indicators in underperforming regions. He also worked with the National Highways Authority of India and National Statistical Commission.