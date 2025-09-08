Ride-hailing service InDrive will now deliver your groceries

InDrive, the popular ride-hailing service with a unique bidding system, is expanding its horizons. The company is now looking to become a "super app" in emerging markets. This strategic shift comes after over 360 million app downloads and 6.5 billion transactions globally since 2022. Andries Smit, InDrive's Chief Growth and Business Officer, said that when customers use your services more frequently, they tend to stay longer and become more loyal overall. InDrive is now venturing into grocery delivery.

Service diversification Grocery delivery in Kazakhstan InDrive will do grocery delivery, starting in Kazakhstan. The company has already completed over 41 million orders worldwide in 2024, making this one of its fastest-growing segments. The new service offers over 5,000 products with a promise of delivery within 15 minutes. Early tests in Kazakhstan have shown high customer satisfaction with a net promoter score of 83%, and an average of five grocery orders per user per month.

Strategic approach Dark store model InDrive is using a dark store model for its grocery deliveries in Kazakhstan, focusing mostly on ready-to-eat meals. Smit said the firmy has added 30% more dark stores in the country since August. The company plans to expand this strategy to other regions over the next 12 months, including Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Pakistan, Peru, and Mexico.