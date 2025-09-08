Next Article
J&K: Flash floods, landslides damage 1,200 homes in Kathua district
Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir is reeling after days of nonstop rain led to flash floods and landslides, damaging around 1,200 homes.
Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma shared that over 500 families have already received financial help through the State Disaster Response Fund, and more support is on its way for others still waiting.
Relief efforts are moving fast
Relief efforts are moving fast—families are getting dry rations, blankets, and tents at new camps while machines clear debris from neighborhoods.
Officials say restoring roads, power, and water is a top priority.
Sharma added they're working hard to listen to people's concerns and make sure even those in far-off villages aren't left out.