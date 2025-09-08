J&K: Flash floods, landslides damage 1,200 homes in Kathua district India Sep 08, 2025

Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir is reeling after days of nonstop rain led to flash floods and landslides, damaging around 1,200 homes.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma shared that over 500 families have already received financial help through the State Disaster Response Fund, and more support is on its way for others still waiting.