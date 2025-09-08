PM Modi's Manipur visit on September 13 India Sep 08, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first trip there since ethnic clashes began in May.

He's expected to focus on helping displaced families and may announce new support for their resettlement.

Just before the visit, state leaders met with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to find ways to ease tensions and encourage local communities to come together.