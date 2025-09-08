PM Modi's Manipur visit on September 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first trip there since ethnic clashes began in May.
He's expected to focus on helping displaced families and may announce new support for their resettlement.
Just before the visit, state leaders met with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to find ways to ease tensions and encourage local communities to come together.
Naga Council issues trade embargo
Modi plans public addresses in Churachandpur and at Kangla Fort in Imphal, but might skip relief camps due to tight schedules and safety worries.
Meanwhile, the United Naga Council has called a "trade embargo" after India ended its Free Movement Regime with Myanmar—this could block major highways and complicate logistics for the PM's trip.
Talks are ongoing, but tensions remain as leaders hope for calm during his visit.