Explainer: Why Kerala's maternal mortality ratio has spiked India Sep 08, 2025

Kerala's maternal mortality ratio (MMR) has risen from 18 to 30 per lakh live births, according to the latest report for 2021-23.

Even with this jump, Kerala still ranks among India's safest states for mothers—tied with Andhra Pradesh.

The main reason behind the increase isn't failing healthcare; it's that there are fewer babies being born each year.