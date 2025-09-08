Karnataka government replaces BBMP with Greater Bengaluru Authority

What will change?

The GBA will be led by a government-appointed Chief Commissioner, while an elected Mayor will speak for citizens (but with limited powers).

Ward committees are getting more say over local spending, and now even nearby peri-urban areas fall under GBA rules—so everyone gets a fair shot at resources.

Plus, expect smoother digital services for stuff like property tax payments and complaints, aiming for less red tape and more transparency.

All in all, it's about making city life work better for everyone.